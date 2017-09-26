Come on India, the time is now

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times” was the phrase coined by a famous author that enthralled us when we were studying English literature. Suddenly, we find this to be an apt description for the phase we are passing through in the world and in India. The slowing of the Indian economic engine is evident from the decline in gross domestic product (GDP) growth, from 9.13 per cent in January-March 2016 to 5.72 per cent in April-June 2017. The residual effects of demonetisation and the goods and services tax (GST) may still affect GDP growth for a few months before ...