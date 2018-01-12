Comedy undone

Science and studies can be used to prove many things, especially when it’s in the right hands. Like the argument for curing homosexuality, the superiority of the white race, or even the inferiority of female humour. “Women don’t grow up competing for other people’s attention through humour, you see, it’s evolutionary,” some might opine.

Saying a woman can’t be funny is the same as saying an alpha male can’t be funny. Because it presupposes that one type of humans can only compete in one manner, and if you can throw a punch, you ...