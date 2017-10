The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) plans to “commemorate” the anniversary of with a series of protest rallies in and observe it as a “black day”. Prime Minister had announced a ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes on November 8, 2016; the had been against the move from the beginning. was one of the issues that led to the collapse of the Janata Dal (United)-RJD- chief Prasad said destroyed the country’s economy and that people had not forgotten the devastation wreaked by the government’s “whimsical” decision.