Common economics: Letter to BS on Narendra Modi's pakora statement

This is with reference to “The pakora metaphor” (February 10). The simple language in which the whole concept of in the 21st century has been explained in the article by the veteran columnist needs no further elucidation. The Form 16- Form 16A comparison for ‘salaried’ and ‘remuneration-in return’ for work done or service provided is superb. ALSO READ: Pakora metaphor: Modi chose a poor example, but his message was serious When Raghuram Rajan, sometime in 2013/14 said that “a time has come when prospective employees should not think beyond a horizon of a tenure beyond 10 years”, I, a person for three decades, couldn’t grasp the implications.

After reading this article, I am enlightened. Of course, Rajan was speaking the language familiar to his audience then, just as the Prime Minister (pictured) used the pakora metaphor, not in a speech abroad. ALSO READ: Pakodas to the rescue