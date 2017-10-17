Community politics

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a public rally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Gandhinagar that “the Congress has special hatred for Gujarat and Gujaratis”. The PM’s personal Twitter handle @narendramodi also tweeted this as well as a three-minute excerpt of his speech. Congress Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor replied to the PM on Twitter: “My son has just married a Gujarati, @narendramodi ji. We have nothing but love for your state and its people.” Tharoor’s son Ishaan, a US-based writer on foreign affairs, married Bhumi Dave some days back in the US. Dave, a recruiter at the CNN, hails from Gujarat.

