Banks may be safer bets than NBFCs in 2017

A decline in cost of funds and treasury gains are expected to help net interest margins stabilise

Despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) spelling out a weak outlook for banks in its recently published Financial Stability Report, market experts continue to repose faith in banking stocks. The recent correction adds support to their belief. While some of the front-line non-banking financial company (NBFC) stocks such as HDFC, Bharat Financial Inclusion, Shriram Transport Finance and Bajaj Finance have corrected by 9-28% since November 8 – when the central government announced demonetisation – ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank have corrected by 3-10% and State Bank of India (SBI) has ...

Hamsini Karthik