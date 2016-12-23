Compass: BEML looks at fresh start after dismal H1

The BEML stock hit a 52-week low by end-November. However, the stock has gained 18 per cent after the September quarter results till Wednesday. With BEML further spelling out a revised business strategy, the stock rose another four per cent to Rs 962.30 on Thursday. So, what has changed, and are these gains sustainable? The current order book is Rs 7,300 crore. In the new plan, BEML is targeting Rs 5,000 crore revenue in FY18. Earlier, slow Metro rail order supplies impacted the first half of the financial year. The railways, defence and mining equipment segments also didn’t ...