Fresh toppings needed for Jubilant FoodWorks

Despite recent correction, continued demand pressures in the business will weigh on the stock

Despite recent correction, continued demand pressures in the business will weigh on the stock

Demonetisation has added to the woes of Jubilant FoodWorks, which was already under pressure due to slowing demand and tepid same-store sales growth (SSSG), rising competition and top-level exits. Around 75% of the company's revenues – excluding online ordering that forms 47% of total orders – come from cash payments. “Demonetisation has hit Jubilant harder than discretionary peers like apparel brands and multiplexes as it is inherently tough to make digital payment for phone orders,” says Abhishek Ranganathan, analyst at Ambit Capital. With an eye on ...

Sheetal Agarwal