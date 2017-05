A former official with a wanted to call one of his former colleagues. He was unable to get his calls through. Sometimes he even got the message, “the number does not exist”. Intrigued, the official sent his messenger to the residence of his former colleague to find out. It turned out that the second official continued to use the same number, but he complained that his telecom operator had been blocking all calls originating from a particular “They have been using some kind of jammer to block one another. A strange game is going on,” said the first official.