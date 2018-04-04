Conflict of another kind

Governments swear by the Constitution, but they would try to sap and circumvent it whenever it stands in its way. On the other hand, judges take the words in the Constitution almost religiously.

This leads to a conflict between the two arms of the state, which is not always as dramatic as the one played out these days by the Supreme Court collegium and the law ministry over appointment of judges. However, this dissonance is also serious and has impact on the economy and social questions. The judges believe in Article 144 of the Constitution, which says “all authorities in the ...