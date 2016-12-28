Confusion in place of clarity

The demonetisation ordinance cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday

The ordinance cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday will not be made public until President signs it. Hence, there was a lot of confusion regarding its provisions, including penalties and the cut-off date specified in the ordinance beyond which the notes will become extinguished liability. Asked by reporters gathered outside the finance ministry to clarify the contents of the ordinance lest someone got the story wrong, a top government official said: “We want you all (media) to go wrong. We won’t even issue rejoinders.”



Business Standard