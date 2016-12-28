The demonetisation ordinance cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday will not be made public until President Pranab Mukherjee signs it. Hence, there was a lot of confusion regarding its provisions, including penalties and the cut-off date specified in the ordinance beyond which the notes will become extinguished liability. Asked by reporters gathered outside the finance ministry to clarify the contents of the ordinance lest someone got the story wrong, a top government official said: “We want you all (media) to go wrong. We won’t even issue rejoinders.”
Confusion in place of clarity
The demonetisation ordinance cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday
Business Standard December 28, 2016 Last Updated at 22:37 IST
http://mybs.in/2TK5Xdo
