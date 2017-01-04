TRENDING ON BS
Confusion over email sender

To wish railway patrons on the new year, the minister send out mass emails to IRCTC account holders

While most ministers and officials in the government at the Centre are active on social media, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu goes a step ahead by “engaging” users. To wish railway patrons on the new year, the minister send out mass emails to IRCTC account holders. Apart from listing his ministry’s achievements, the email also laid down some of the projects it is working on. Several recipients of the mail, however, were confused as the email did not bear the designation of the sender or the logo of the organisation he works for. At the end, the email simply said: “I wish you and your family again, a very Happy New Year. Yours, Suresh Prabhu.”

