Cong's Kashmir imbroglio

Some in the Congress have objected to the conference on the situation in Kashmir that some in the non-Congress Opposition had mooted and supported Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yashwant Sinha’s outreach in the Valley. While Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi is said to be in support of the idea, some others of his party colleagues believe that it might open the party to criticism since it was at the Centre for most of the past 70 years. Other Opposition leaders are busy trying to persuade the Congress leadership that the conference wasn’t about name calling but raising an issue that concerns the integrity of the country.