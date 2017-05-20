TRENDING ON BS
Congress busy with changes

Although there seems to be no sign of a Congress reshuffle — possibly to circumvent the tricky issue of whether party Vice-president Rahul Gandhi should be elevated — other changes are taking place. There is speculation that Sushil Kumar Shinde and Prithviraj Chavan could be made general secretaries. But the crucial question pertains to Madhya Pradesh: Will either Kamal Nath or Jyotiraditya Scindia be sent to the state as Pradesh Congress Committee chief? It is clear the current incumbent is no match for state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Also, who will replace Amarinder Singh as deputy leader of the party in the Lok Sabha? Will it be Rahul Gandhi? What seems clear is that despite ill health, Sonia Gandhi is back in command — and the party may well decide that she should continue for another two years.

