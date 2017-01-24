Congress' dilemma in UP

Congress has gone for a pre-poll alliance with the ruling SP in the state

The flip-flop between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the on a tie- in Uttar Pradesh before the state Assembly elections next month has been the cause of much mirth in Bharatiya Janata Party circles, with the party hoping for a major upset in the state. “The situation in is like that of the parents, who first hire a highly paid tutor for their son but in the end have to buy the question paper,” tweeted Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The has gone for a pre-poll alliance with the ruling in the state.

Business Standard