Congress is a sober party, BJP misleads and spreads lies: Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath says BJO is spreading the rumours about him joining the party

Amid speculation that veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath might be asked to steer the party in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, he tells Amit Agnihotri that he hasn’t made up his mind on the issue and blames the Bharatiya Janata Party for spreading the rumour that he was joining that party. There is speculation in party circles that you are keen to be deployed as Madhya Pradesh unit chief keeping in mind the Assembly polls next year. Your comment? Yes, there have been some demands from party workers and leaders in Madhya Pradesh that I should be given the role to lead the state ...

Amit Agnihotri