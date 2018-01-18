JUST IN
Congress is looking forward to launch Sheila Dikshit's autobiography

Dikshit's autobiography, Citizen Delhi: My Times, My Life, published by Bloomsbury, is to be launched at the Jaipur Literary Festival on January 27

The Congress leadership is looking forward to the launch of senior leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's autobiography with some nervousness.

Dikshit’s autobiography, Citizen Delhi: My Times, My Life, published by Bloomsbury, is to be launched at the Jaipur Literary Festival on January 27. At a lunch hosted by Congress party's communication department chief Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday, which was also attended by several senior Congress leaders, there was speculation that Dikshit's autobiography will cover the Commonwealth Games scam and details that might be unsavoury to the party leadership.

