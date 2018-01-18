Congress is looking forward to launch Sheila Dikshit's autobiography

The leadership is looking forward to the launch of senior leader and former Sheila Dikshit's autobiography with some nervousness.

Dikshit’s autobiography, Citizen Delhi: My Times, My Life, published by Bloomsbury, is to be launched at the Jaipur Literary Festival on January 27. At a lunch hosted by party's communication department chief Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday, which was also attended by several senior leaders, there was speculation that Dikshit's autobiography will cover the Commonwealth Games scam and details that might be unsavoury to the party leadership.