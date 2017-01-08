Congress not amused

The Congress has sought to downplay the reported anger among Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders, who were purportedly not invited to share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Patna where he praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for banning liquor in the state. Kumar took the decision of prohibition after winning a third term in office in 2015 in alliance with the RJD and the Congress. Congress sources said the liquor ban was promised in the joint manifesto and the party still backs it. The Congress also took the opportunity to remind the Prime Minister that the Grand Old Party had banned liquor in Gujarat much before he became chief minister of the western state.