Congress' 'secularism'

Rahul Gandhi spotted Congress' symbol in pictures of Lord Shiva, Guru Nanak and the Buddha

Business Standard 

To emphasise the “secular” credentials of the Congress, party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi said he had spotted its symbol, the hand, in the pictures of Lord Shiva, Guru Nanak and the Buddha. When Gandhi checked with party veteran Karan Singh, he was told that the hand symbol stood for “do not fear”. That, said Gandhi, was the philosophy of the Congress, and added that it was in sharp contrast to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s style of ruling by making people fearful. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments about making India Congress-free prompted Gandhi to research, he said at a national convention against demonetisation.

