Consider social impact

Apropos “PM inaugurates Sardar Saravor Dam; calls it engineering marvel” (September 18), the controversial project on the Narmada, the largest and most expensive such project in the country, is considered by many environmentalists, academics, economists and activists as the largest planned ecological disaster. Though its proponents claimed it as the most studied river valley project, comprehensive environmental impact assessment had not reportedly been done. Besides, major conditionality set down by the have allegedly been unheeded.

The prime minister in his address mainly targeted academics, activists, and the From the very inception of the dam, a large number of environmentalists, economists, communists and intellectual of international repute such as Noam Chomsky protested, apprehending the possible devastation of environment and loss of livelihood of millions of people. Though the had originally supported the SSP with a $450-million loan, it withdrew it as the environmental and social impacts of the project had not been properly considered. By referring to the monetary support extended by the temples in Gujarat, the PM has perhaps tried to satisfy the Hindutva organisations just before the Assembly elections in the state.

Needless to say, the environmentalists all over the world mull that big dams not only upset environment and its ecosystem but also produce huge amount of green house gases expediting the process of global warming. When a large number of dams have been demolished the US to save the rivers and environment as well, our country with utter lack of pragmatism, takes pride in building the world’s second largest dam on the river

Buddhadev Nandi Bankura

