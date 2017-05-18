Construction, mining sectors can help India reap demographic dividend

If youngsters can't be absorbed into workforce, there will be a volatile population of underemployed

The media has been full of reports of major information technology (IT) concerns shedding employees. It isn’t anecdotal or restricted to IT. Engineering colleges have huge problems with placements this year. A friend of mine working in the education and careers space points out, “Amongst 17 IITs, only 66 per cent of those who made themselves available for campus recruitment landed an offer in 2016-17. Of the 9,104 who applied, only 6,013 got jobs. We will have (across India) at least 2.4 million students graduating in 2017-18 with not more than 0.4 million being placed from the ...

Devangshu Datta