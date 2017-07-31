Consumer sentiment improves in rural India

The index of consumer sentiments improved during the week ended July 30. It rose by 0.9 per cent. Both constituents, the current economic conditions and consumer expectations, improved. The improvement reflects buoyancy in the rural sector. The rural index of consumer sentiments improved by 1.5 per cent. This is significant improvement compared to the declining trend in rural sentiments seen since mid June. Rural sentiments have moved in response to the progress, albeit somewhat uncertain, of the southwest monsoon. Kharif sowing data suggest that farmers are cautiously ...