Consumer sentiment saw a slight improvement in May

May 2017 saw the consumer sentiment index crossing the base value of 100 after four months

The overall consumer sentiment improved a tad during May 2017. The BSE-CMIE-UMich Index of Consumer Sentiment, at 100.2, was 0.36 per cent higher than its 99.8 level in April. This increase, even though by just a whisker, is significant because the index crossed the base value of 100 after a lapse of four months. As such, it tells us that sentiment has recovered to least around the same as they were in the base period of September-December 2015. The sentiment hasn’t been very good since the launch of the indices in January 2016. They were mostly below the base value. ...

Mahesh Vyas