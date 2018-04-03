Continuing uncertainty: 2017-18 saw return of growth but not of stability

As the financial year 2018-19 begins, it is worth examining what the data available for the year just ended, 2017-18, reveals about the state of the Indian economy.

The past financial year was marked by the great disruption of the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST), a change which not just affected government revenues but the operation of much of the private sector. Teething troubles aside, it seems clear that the introduction of the GST has not only been successful, at least in terms of achieving the targeted revenue, but has also remained non-inflationary, contrary to ...