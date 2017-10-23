Continuity in Japan

Those who closely follow Japan’s politics frequently refer to the “Abe conundrum”. Jeff Kingston of Temple University in Tokyo explains it as Mr Abe winning one election after another despite being “basically unpopular with voters”. The stunning victory in Sunday’s election – the Mr Abe-led Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its allies crossed the two-thirds majority mark in Parliament – further reinforced this long-standing puzzle. In fact, a sustained dip in Mr Abe’s public approval ratings, which fell below 30 per cent, and a series ...