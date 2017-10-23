Continuity in Japan

Those who closely follow Japan’s politics frequently refer to the “Abe conundrum”. Jeff Kingston of Temple University in Tokyo explains it as Mr Abe winning one election after another despite being “basically unpopular with voters”. The stunning victory in Sunday’s election – the Mr Abe-led Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its allies crossed the two-thirds majority mark in Parliament – further reinforced this long-standing puzzle. In fact, a sustained dip in Mr Abe’s public approval ratings, which fell below 30 per cent, and a series ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?