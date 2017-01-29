TRENDING ON BS
'Copying' ideas

Amarinder Singh is miffed with Sukhbir Singh Badal for 'copying' his idea for wooing farmers

Business Standard 

As the Assembly polls come closer, the tongue-lashing among aspirants is becoming sharper in Punjab. State Congress chief Amarinder Singh is miffed with his arch rival and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal for “copying” his idea of wooing farmers with a loan waiver. After SAD promised a farm loan waiver, Singh called Badal a “liar”. At every rally, Singh has been saying that the Punjab deputy chief minister has “done absolutely nothing” for the people of the state in the past 10 years, so it was time to usher in a Congress government.

