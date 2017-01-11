Coromandel rides on good monsoon after 2 drought years

After underperforming the benchmark indices for the last couple of years, the Coromandel International stock has been hitting 52-week highs recently. It hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 340.8 on Tuesday before closing at Rs 339. This is on expectation that good monsoon after two consecutive years of weakness should rub off positively on agriculture growth and inventory liquidation in the current rabi season. Declining raw material prices and timely payment of subsidy, too, are expected to help. What has aggravated the situation for fertiliser companies, in addition to poor ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?