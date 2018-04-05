Corporate governance & art of recusal

When the Nirav Modi scandal broke, the media bristled with outrage about lax public sector governance standards. But two recent controversies suggest that private sector governance isn’t what it’s cracked up to be either.

ICICI-Videocon hogs the headlines today; it is no different from the scandal that shook Infosys through 2017. In both institutions, respectively, India’s largest private bank and second largest software services provider, investigations were started to examine allegations of irregularities by the chief executive — interestingly, both originated ...