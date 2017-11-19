Corporate governance: Does India need new regulations?

The World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Report 2018 ranks India fourth among 190 countries in ‘protecting minority shareholders’. The US is ranked at 42 and the UK at 10. The average ranking of the high income OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) region is 47.

India’s rank was seven in 2015, eight in 2016, and 13 in 2017. The ranking is primarily based on the strength of legal infrastructure and institutions established to prevent the use of corporate assets by company insiders for personal gain. India’s ranking shows it has robust ...