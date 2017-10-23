Corporate governance is a board issue for Japanese investors: Kageyama

Foreign direct investment inflow to India from Japan has seen a sizeable leg-up over the past three-four years, growing from $1.7 billion in 2013-14 to $4.7 billion in 2016-17. Corporate investigation and risk consulting firm Kroll Inc’s regional managing director and head of Asia operations, TADASHI KAGEYAMA, has over the years worked closely with many Japanese businesses and investors and helped them shape their India strategy. He shares with Sudipto Dey the key regulatory challenges that are of concern for many Japanese investors looking at India. Edited excerpts: With ...