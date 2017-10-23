Corporate governance is a board issue for Japanese investors: Kageyama

Foreign direct investment inflow to India from Japan has seen a sizeable leg-up over the past three-four years, growing from $1.7 billion in 2013-14 to $4.7 billion in 2016-17. Corporate investigation and risk consulting firm Kroll Inc’s regional managing director and head of Asia operations, TADASHI KAGEYAMA, has over the years worked closely with many Japanese businesses and investors and helped them shape their India strategy. He shares with Sudipto Dey the key regulatory challenges that are of concern for many Japanese investors looking at India. Edited excerpts: With ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?