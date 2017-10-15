Corporate governance: Sebi panel recommendations may impact listed firms

The large-scale changes proposed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) panel, headed by Kotak Mahindra Bank Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Uday Kotak, on corporate governance are likely to impact almost all listed companies. While more than 50 per cent of listed firms already adhere to the new standards prescribed in terms of composition of boards, there are several areas such as sharing of sensitive information with promoters or setting up of more board committees and introducing systems to enable greater participation of investors at board meetings, which all companies ...