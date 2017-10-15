Corporate governance will become more equitable: KPMG's Arun M Kumar

Arun M Kumar, chairman and chief executive officer, KPMG in India, and one of the members of the committee on corporate governance, shares with Sudipto Dey, implications of some of the key recommendations. Edited excerpts: How will board dynamics change if all the recommendations are accepted? Corporate governance is a field where you have to move forward through evolution rather than revolution. The committee has made a number of recommendations that relate to independent directors and board engagement, among others. These will help to make corporate governance more equitable ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?