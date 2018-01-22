Counsel's 'The Post' remark lightens up Supreme Court's proceeding

JUST IN
Justice Dipak Mishra (Photo: PTI)
During a round of febrile arguments in the court of Chief Justice Dipak Misra (pictured) in the Supreme Court, senior counsel Indira Jaising insisted on Monday that there should be no gag order on the publication of documents related to the mysterious death of judge B H Loya. The Chief Justice was upset when she repeated her plea in high decibels. Jaising defused the situation when she deftly apologised and said that it must be the effect of her watching the movie The Post late Sunday night. The mention of the Steven Spielberg movie that centres on a gag order on The New York Times, related to news about US involvement in Vietnam, brought smiles all around, including on the face of the three judges.

First Published: Mon, January 22 2018. 22:37 IST

