Three-year-old Maru had a tiring day at the Red Fort on Tuesday, but that did not stop him from dutifully springing up when the National Anthem was played. Maru, a labrador, was among the 20 or so dogs put into service by the Delhi Police to ensure security for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation. “He has been here at the Red Fort since 1 am, so he has got tired,” said Maru’s trainer. The Delhi Police and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police deployed labradors and German shepherds for security at the venue.
Country comes first
Three-year-old Maru had a tiring day at the Red Fort on Independence day
Business Standard August 15, 2017 Last Updated at 22:37 IST
