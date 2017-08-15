TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Arguing about aspirations
Business Standard

Country comes first

Three-year-old Maru had a tiring day at the Red Fort on Independence day

Business Standard 

Three-year-old Maru had a tiring day at the Red Fort on Tuesday, but that did not stop him from dutifully springing up when the National Anthem was played. Maru, a labrador, was among the 20 or so dogs put into service by the Delhi Police to ensure security for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation. “He has been here at the Red Fort since 1 am, so he has got tired,” said Maru’s trainer. The Delhi Police and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police deployed labradors and German shepherds for security at the venue.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements