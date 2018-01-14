Court in crisis

It is difficult to overstate how disturbing the sight was of senior judges of the Supreme Court gathering to denounce how their Chief Justice was running the court. It is not easy to see how the senior judiciary will easily recover from this incident, and from what led to it.

The sole remaining Indian state institution that appeared to be above politics no longer is. Of course, many would argue it succumbed to politics long ago, but it is nevertheless clear that many judgments in the past 10 years or so — such as the Vodafone judgment, the 2G licence case, and others — had led ...