Courtesy towards the elderly

Nearly three weeks into England, I must confess my walking stick is by far my most precious possession. Apart from the utilitarian purpose, it at once elevates me to the ranks of the privileged. And not only in England. The stick is received with respect throughout Europe as I discovered during our travels in Portugal, France, Spain and even Norway. Similarly in Cyprus. The deference faltered only when crossing a few miles of Mediterranean tranquillity, I reached Cairo, Alexandria and the Nile. Egypt treated my walking stick with the supreme disdain to which I have grown accustomed in ...