Cracking media's monetisation problem

India’s is the largest producer of films in the world. It is the world’s second largest TV home and internet market. It is, arguably, the most entertainment-crazy market. It remains, however, one of the most under-monetised media markets globally.

In films Hollywood makes almost thirteen times the box office revenues for less than half as many films. In TV margins in India are half or less than that of smaller firms in China or Brazil. Except for television, where there is some scale, India’s Rs 126,210 crore media and entertainment is a fragmented mess. Most firms ...