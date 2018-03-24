Credit Suisse's Mickey Doshi stresses the role of relationships in business

The first question I ask Mihir “Mickey” Doshi in our lunch meeting at By the Mekong, a Chinese restaurant in The St. Regis, Mumbai, is what his clients are thinking as the stock markets have been falling in the past few weeks.

Foreign investors, he says, are optimistic about India and believe that the government is doing the right things. There are some concerns about the general elections and some possible slowdown because of that. “Otherwise, their perception of emerging markets and equity markets in general remains positive,” says he. India’s consumption ...