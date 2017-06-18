Cricket in the air

Visiting Jharkhand last week while the ICC Champions Trophy, 2017, was still underway, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation explained how the industry and the government needed to cooperate to fulfill the country’s infrastructure dreams borrowing instances liberally from the game of The government will prepare the pitch but industry must bat on it, Sinha said at a session on Momentum Jharkhand hosted by the state chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

“If you bat, development will come sure shot. Par hamesha sarkar ki taraf dekhne se vikas nahi hoga (development will not happen if you look at the government for everything),” he warned.