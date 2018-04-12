Crisis that will hurt bank resolution law

It is a crisis of confidence — and that too in a sector that inspires the highest expectation of an intensity of promise by a regulated institution. What was in recent weeks a crisis involving the state of health of state-owned banks, is now threatening to spiral into an expanded crisis involving the state of affairs in private sector banks.

With this environment, politically, one can kiss goodbye to the proposed law on resolution of failing banks. The biggest part of the solution to a problem is to acknowledge there is one. Consider the symptoms: The break-down of ...