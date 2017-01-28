Crop protection business boosts UPL results

Strong Latin American growth is likely to continue as India growth catches pace

The good crop activity in India after a normal monsoon and improvement in Brazil has kept the Street upbeat on UPL’s prospects. The company’s December quarter performance holds testimony, beating Street estimates on all fronts. Not surprising then, the stock was up 1.4 per cent on Wednesday and hit its 52-week high of Rs 754.50 intra-day. A 20 per cent jump in domestic revenues and 18 per cent rise in international revenues pushed up overall revenues by 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,987 crore, much above Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 3,597 crore. ...

Ujjval Jauhari