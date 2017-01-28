Crop protection business boosts UPL results

The good crop activity in India after a normal monsoon and improvement in Brazil has kept the Street upbeat on UPL’s prospects. The company’s December quarter performance holds testimony, beating Street estimates on all fronts. Not surprising then, the stock was up 1.4 per cent on Wednesday and hit its 52-week high of Rs 754.50 intra-day. A 20 per cent jump in domestic revenues and 18 per cent rise in international revenues pushed up overall revenues by 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,987 crore, much above Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 3,597 crore. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?