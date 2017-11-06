Crowd control in GST

Crowd control is as much about psychology as it is about hard policing. If 5 per cent of the drivers on a city’s roads do not follow traffic rules, they can be caught and penalised. However, if half or more of drivers do so, there is very little that traffic police can do. Very quickly the remaining half stop following rules too as rule-following is costly for the individual: Not only is there no resultant benefit if everyone does not comply, the probability of getting caught falls as more people break rules. This is one of the reasons why individuals behave differently in mobs than ...