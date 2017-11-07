Crude oil price rise spells bad news for India

The global energy market is likely to see some volatility. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is going through internal upheaval. Many members of the ruling clique have been arrested, including several royals. This purge is said to be part of a cleanup campaign by the ruler's son. Economic reform is on the agenda, including stake sales in oil assets. Figuring out KSA’s internal politics is much impossible for an outsider. There are thousands of royals and clerics of varying degrees of fundamentality, with varying influence. Plus, there’s a populace that may, or may ...