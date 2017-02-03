Cummins in a sweet spot to capture growth

Much in contrast to the results so far, when most companies reported their slowest revenue growth in the December quarter (Q3), Cummins stood out as an exception. This is despite demand for its low-horsepower (HP) motors being relatively weak because of the note ban. Importantly, the outlook for the company is looking better and analysts say, the higher allocation to infrastructure sector is also beneficial for capital goods players such as Cummins. For the quarter, net revenues at Rs 1,355 crore expanded by 18 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), making it one of the most convincing ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?