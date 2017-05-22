Cummins: Near-term headwinds dent investor confidence

The Cummins' stock has lost more than 12 per cent in two trading sessions to Rs 930 levels, and for good reasons. For one, the company's performance for the quarter ending March 2017 disappointed on lower exports while declining margins too failed to impress. Moreover, the outlook for exports business during FY18 remains soft. And, these could weigh on sentiment in the near-term. Even as street expectations were high, the seven per cent year-on-year and 33 per cent sequential decline in exports to Rs 301 crore were bound to impact sentiment. Operating profit at about Rs 170 ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?