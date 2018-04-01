Curbing financial crimes: Does Indian Penal Code need a revamp?

Bring harmony among diverse laws The Indian Penal Code, 1860, is the primary statute governing criminal offences in India. It is a century-and-half-year-old statute that was instituted by the British to control the colonial population.

It needs to be revamped because there have been many changes in the nature of criminal activities that have not been captured in the description of offences and punishment as entailed in the IPC. Economic and technological changes have created a new class of financial crimes, which can refer to any non-violent crime that generally results in ...