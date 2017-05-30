Curbing speculative flows

The latest proposal by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regarding participatory notes (p-notes) is consistent with its strategy of gradually phasing out this opaque instrument. It is proposed to outlaw the use of p-notes for “naked speculation” in derivatives. Sebi also wishes to levy a fee of $1,000 per p-note on the issuer, thus raising the cost of usage. A p-note may be issued by a foreign portfolio investor (FPI) to one of its clients, which does not wish to be burdened with the hassle of enlisting as an FPI on its own account. The FPI is expected to ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?