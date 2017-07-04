Curry favour

A Japanese restaurant chain has launched a “Thank you for curry” campaign in India, that includes placing a billboard in Gurugram that says “Thank you” in Japanese. According to the restaurant chain, which has no outlets in India, its “Indian curry” is a bestseller in Japan and was introduced by Indian freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose 90 years ago. The campaign will continue till September in Japan, with the restaurant chain encouraging its diners to post images on a company website to show their appreciation for curry to people in India. A portion of the proceeds would be donated to the Japan-India Association. Bose (1886-1945) was involved in the Delhi conspiracy case, the attempt to assassinate Viceroy of India Lord Hardinge in 1912. Bose escaped to Japan in 1915.

