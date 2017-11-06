JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Brief case: Foreign oil survey firms to pay tax
Business Standard

Cycle for environment

Cycling to work could reduce the spread of non-communicable diseases

Business Standard 

Sunita Narain makes a strong case for implementing tough measures to curb air pollution in her piece, “Air pollution solutions” (November 6). She rightly notes that a cap has to be put on the unrestricted import of fossil fuels and ever expanding vehicular traffic.

Policy planners should push for greater acceptability of public transport, clamp down on vehicle sales and work towards changing the mindset of people so that they take up cycling. Apart from keeping people fit, cycling does not cause pollution. Cycling to work could reduce the spread of non-communicable diseases.

These are long-term objectives that need to be considered. This paper has previously reported positive stories of people cycling to work and written about a cycling rally in New Delhi. We should all cycle.

Abhishek Puri   Mohali

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  •  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Mon, November 06 2017. 22:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements