Cycle for environment

Sunita Narain
makes a strong case for implementing tough measures to curb air pollution
in her piece, “Air pollution
solutions” (November 6). She rightly notes that a cap has to be put on the unrestricted import of fossil fuels
and ever expanding vehicular traffic.
Policy planners should push for greater acceptability of public transport, clamp down on vehicle sales and work towards changing the mindset of people so that they take up cycling.
Apart from keeping people fit, cycling
does not cause pollution. Cycling
to work could reduce the spread of non-communicable diseases.
These are long-term objectives that need to be considered. This paper has previously reported positive stories of people cycling
to work and written about a cycling
rally in New Delhi. We should all cycle.
Abhishek Puri Mohali
