Cycle for environment

makes a strong case for implementing tough measures to curb in her piece, “ solutions” (November 6). She rightly notes that a cap has to be put on the unrestricted import of and ever expanding vehicular traffic.

Policy planners should push for greater acceptability of public transport, clamp down on vehicle sales and work towards changing the mindset of people so that they take up Apart from keeping people fit, does not cause pollution. to work could reduce the spread of non-communicable diseases.

These are long-term objectives that need to be considered. This paper has previously reported positive stories of people to work and written about a rally in New Delhi. We should all cycle.

Abhishek Puri Mohali

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number