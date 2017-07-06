A battle is brewing in Uttar Pradesh over the humble cycle. After state Urban Development Minister Suresh Khanna said unused cycle tracks in the state that were causing traffic congestion would be demolished, former chief minister sought to remind the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the health benefits of cycling. “Cycling is beneficial for health, environment and economy,” Yadav said in a tweet. Earlier, a spokesman had alleged that the real motive for constructing cycle tracks by the Samajwadi Party government, which was in power till this year’s Assembly elections, was to promote its election symbol, the cycle.